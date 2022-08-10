Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 375 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

