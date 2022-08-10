Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Shares Down 1.3%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 4,006,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 594% from the average daily volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Hertz Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.