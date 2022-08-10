Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 271,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 951,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 125,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

