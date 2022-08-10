HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $17.07 on Monday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HireRight news, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 467,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,918,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,827,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,208,931 shares of company stock worth $17,755,063 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

