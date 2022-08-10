H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.61.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.94. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

