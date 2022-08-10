HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $400.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $364.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.