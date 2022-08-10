Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.74.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$5.32 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.83.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

