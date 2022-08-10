Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $67.17 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,482 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

