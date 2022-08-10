Hut 8 Mining (HUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.70 million.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$20.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$541.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Hut 8 Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$91,488.69.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

