HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Trading 0.5% Higher

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 92.10 ($1.11). 98,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 239,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.11).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.51.
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
