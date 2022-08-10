Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €400.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday.
Hypoport Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €233.80 ($238.57) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €172.80 ($176.33) and a 52-week high of €612.00 ($624.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of €207.99 and a 200 day moving average of €290.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.52.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
