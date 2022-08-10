Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €400.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €233.80 ($238.57) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €172.80 ($176.33) and a 52-week high of €612.00 ($624.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of €207.99 and a 200 day moving average of €290.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.52.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.