IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,214,000 after purchasing an additional 98,529 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $209.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

