IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Lowered to $420.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.38.

IDXX opened at $388.60 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.02 and a 200-day moving average of $441.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

