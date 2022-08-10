IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.91

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.91 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.77). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.76), with a volume of 192,003 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get IDOX alerts:

IDOX Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.38 million and a PE ratio of 6,330.00.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.