Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Aegis

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Aegis from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMUX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

IMUX stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10. Immunic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $110,820.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $127,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

