Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of IMCR opened at $51.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. Analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Immunocore by 49.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Immunocore by 271.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 364,941 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Immunocore by 58.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 159,262 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

