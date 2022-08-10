Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.12.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$55.97 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.35. The company has a market cap of C$35.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 10.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.