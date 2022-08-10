IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,142 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.