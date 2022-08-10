IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IES by 6.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

IES stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

