IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 242 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 98,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Performance

National HealthCare stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

About National HealthCare

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.