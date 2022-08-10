IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 810 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,682.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

