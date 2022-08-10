IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

