IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,410,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DMC Global

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DMC Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

