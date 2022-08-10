IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $600.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $741,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,332 shares of company stock valued at $136,356 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

