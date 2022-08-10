IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 663,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,187,000 after buying an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 147.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 293,955 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 63.0% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 81.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity

BankUnited Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.25. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.