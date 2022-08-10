IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,952,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in TrueBlue by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 340,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in TrueBlue by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBI opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $683.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.56. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

