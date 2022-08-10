IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 56.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 143.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

