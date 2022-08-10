IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 126.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 438.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 339,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 95.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 108.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 142.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.