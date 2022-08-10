IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

