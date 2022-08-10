IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Xerox by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xerox news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xerox Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRX. Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE XRX opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

