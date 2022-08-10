IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.56. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $42.33.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.