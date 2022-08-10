IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 277,856 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,145 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $2,785,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Trustmark by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

