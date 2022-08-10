IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

