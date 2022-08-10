IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $396,000 in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

