IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

