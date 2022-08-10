IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPRO. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $5,952,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 276,886 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 12.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 261,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $91,620.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,619 shares of company stock worth $212,337. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

