IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Goff John C purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 93,626 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 345,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 94,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $352.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

