IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 360,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 82,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

