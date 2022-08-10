IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

