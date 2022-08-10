IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,855 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $395,913. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

