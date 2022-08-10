IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,389 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

OBNK stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 31.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

