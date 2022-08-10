IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

