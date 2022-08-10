IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 433,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.0 %

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.