IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CVB Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,052,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.