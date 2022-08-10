IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,764 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE OFG opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.20.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

