IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 979 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

