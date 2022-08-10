IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,566,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,011,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.