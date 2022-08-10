IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 341,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

SBTX opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silverback Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

