IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.32. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

