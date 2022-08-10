IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

NYSE UBA opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

